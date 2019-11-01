|
Patricia A. (Driscoll) of Weymouth, formerly of South Boston, died October 28, 2019. Pat enjoyed shopping and extensive travel over the years. She was fiercely devoted to her family and was happiest when surrounded by those she loved. She will be deeply missed. Beloved wife of 59 years to Francis Feeney of Weymouth. Devoted mother of Francis Feeney, Jr. and Andrea Van Winkle of AZ, John Feeney and Jennifer Mello of Pembroke, Paul Feeney of Weymouth and Stephen Feeney and Lori of Hanover. Cherished Grammy of Francis, Adam, Kaitlin, Patrick, Jake, Sean, Bill, Paul, Juanita and great-grandchildren Avery, Adam and Sophia. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 1, 2019