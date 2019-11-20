Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Church
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Francis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Francis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Francis Obituary
Patricia A. (Hargadon) Francis, know to her family and friends as "Pat", "Patty", "Franny", "GAPPY", age 67, of Canton passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2019. Born in Boston, she was raised in Dorchester and graduated from Fontbonne Academy and Aquinas Junior College. She worked for many years as a Medical Secretary for Dr. Reardon in Quincy, Harvard Health in Boston, and as a secretary for the Boston Public Schools. She lived in Canton for over 40 years where she was an active member of St. Gerard Majella Church. She volunteered at many events at the church including the annual Kids Camp and the Irish Exchange Program. She also enjoyed winning at the senior bingo event at church. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary where she enjoyed socializing and playing cribbage. She was a very caring and generous person and often donated her sick time to fellow employees of the Boston Public Schools who had hardships. Pat loved children and babysat for many families over the years. She also enjoyed baking for friends and family and spending time at the beach, especially in the late afternoon. She was always thoughtful of others and willing to lend a helping hand. She will be missed by many family members, friends, and neighbors. Visiting hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 455 Washington St. Canton Friday 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Burial is private. Donations may be made in Pats memory to "Our Neighbors in Need", c/o St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton 1860 Washington St. Canton, MA 02021. For guest book, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -