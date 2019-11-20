|
|
Patricia A. (Hargadon) Francis, know to her family and friends as "Pat", "Patty", "Franny", "GAPPY", age 67, of Canton passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2019. Born in Boston, she was raised in Dorchester and graduated from Fontbonne Academy and Aquinas Junior College. She worked for many years as a Medical Secretary for Dr. Reardon in Quincy, Harvard Health in Boston, and as a secretary for the Boston Public Schools. She lived in Canton for over 40 years where she was an active member of St. Gerard Majella Church. She volunteered at many events at the church including the annual Kids Camp and the Irish Exchange Program. She also enjoyed winning at the senior bingo event at church. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary where she enjoyed socializing and playing cribbage. She was a very caring and generous person and often donated her sick time to fellow employees of the Boston Public Schools who had hardships. Pat loved children and babysat for many families over the years. She also enjoyed baking for friends and family and spending time at the beach, especially in the late afternoon. She was always thoughtful of others and willing to lend a helping hand. She will be missed by many family members, friends, and neighbors. Visiting hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 455 Washington St. Canton Friday 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Burial is private. Donations may be made in Pats memory to "Our Neighbors in Need", c/o St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton 1860 Washington St. Canton, MA 02021. For guest book, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 20, 2019