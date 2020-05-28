|
Patricia Ann (Coughlin) Hogan, of Norwell, formerly of Braintree, went home to her eternal rest peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020, after a period of declining health. She was the devoted and loving wife of the late Paul Edward Hogan, who passed away in 2013. Loving mother of daughter Patricia Conway and her husband Robert Conway of Norwell; sons Mark Hogan and wife Deborah Hogan of Weymouth, Stephen Hogan and wife Nancy Hogan of Sagamore, and Paul David Hogan and wife Mary Ann Hogan of Medfield; nine beautiful granddaughters, one handsome grandson and five great-grandchildren. Grandchildren: Kelly Grant, Andrea Callachan, Brittany Oller, Ryan Hogan, Ashley Wells, Heather Conway, Jessica Cheung, Stephanie Hogan, Bridget Conway, and Grace Miller. Great-grandchildren: Lorelai and David Grant, James and Shane Callachan and Natalie Wells. Sister of the late Shirley Thielen of Oregon and the late Robert H. Coughlin of Milton. Patricia was a graduate of the Teachers College of Boston and was an Elementary School Teacher in Boston for five years. She was a communicant of St. Helens Church in Norwell for 17 years and a member of the Community Bible Study Group in Hingham. Patricia loved boating, gardening and reading mystery stories. She loved to laugh, loved cooking and playing games. She loved being close to her many grandchildren. A private visitation and graveside service will be held in Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree, on Friday, May 29, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Patricia may be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA. 02135. At this difficult time, please visit Patricias tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Patricia-Hogan to share remembrances. 781-659-2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 28, 2020