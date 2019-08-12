Home

Patricia A. Hughes


1933 - 2019
Patricia A. Hughes Obituary
Patricia Ann "Patsy" Hughes, of Quincy, died unexpectedly surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at age 86. Patsy was a beautiful and gentle soul who took up a tremendous amount of space in our hearts. Patsy was a true Red Sox fan, she always remained faithful whether they were winning or losing. Patsy was the first member of the Hancock Park Adult Day Care Program in Quincy. Patsy loved her "club" and formed many wonderful friendships there. The family was blessed to have Patsy in their lives. The daughter of the late Henry H. and Susan Hughes, Patsy was the beloved sister of William F. Hughes of Weymouth, Irene E. Hughes of Quincy, Mary S. George of Raleigh, N.C., Ann K. MacKinnon of Quincy, and the late Henry H. Hughes, Jr. of Tenn.; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a visiting hour on Tuesday, August 13, starting at 12 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home , 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. Burial is at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patsy's memory may be made to the Cardinal Cushing Center, 405 Washington St., Hanover MA 02333, cushingcenters.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned for over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 12, 2019
