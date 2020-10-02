Patricia Ann Izbicki, passed away Sept. 21, 2020, in McKinney, Texas. She was funny, tenacious, independent, generous, loyal, sassy, until the very end of her life. As dementia took her body and mind, these qualities still shone through. Even near the end of her life, she survived COVID-19 infection this past Spring. Pat, Patricia, Aunt Pat, mom (ma, mum), Nana Pat was born in Charlestown, April 5, 1936, to Anna Flynn Kelly and Lester Allan Kelly. Her siblings Buster, Eleanor and Tom were already in their teens upon her arrival allowing her to be close to her siblings, nieces and nephews. Pat went to Catholic schools in Charlestown and Boston, where lifelong friendships were made. After graduation from Cathedral, she worked for the local telephone company before meeting her husband Tom, a college football standout at Boston College. This handsome couple married on April 7, 1956. They eventually settled in South Weymouth, where they brought up their five children. They were busy bringing up Stevie, Tommy, Billy, Karen and Kelly supporting their activities as fans, cheerleaders and boosters. Tom and Pat always managed to go dancing, bowling, travel and bring the whole crew on some skiing or camping adventure. Pat's large extended family was also an important part of her life. They were always attending some family gathering. As the kids got older, Pat went back to work with New England Telephone. This chapter brought Pat great joy with new friends and new experiences. She also had time with the grandchildren that came into her life, allowing for more adventures. As always, she was generous when it came to her growing family. Pat and Tom became Florida snowbirds, eventually settling in Naples, Fla., for their retirement. They enjoyed Florida for a number of reasons, first and foremost no snow - no driving in it, no shoveling it. But they also opened their home to visitors to escape the aforementioned nuisance. Their home was a welcome place to kids and grandkids. They were able to surprise them with a 50th wedding anniversary in April 2006. After Tom's passing in 2010, Pat continued to live in Naples enjoying the sunshine, her friends and family. As she slowed down, she moved closer to family in Mckinney, Texas. Tom, Cheri, Kori and Jaime lovingly cared for Pat as her health declined. She is survived by her children, Steve (Wendy), Tom (Cheri), Bill (Gail), Karen (Jay) and Kelly (Jeff); grandchildren, Brian, Chris, Kori, Jaime, Kyle, Shani, Tess and Amelia. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband Tom. A memorial service is planned in Massachusetts in the Summer of 2021.



