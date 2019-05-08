|
Patricia A. "Tricia" Lawless left on her final journey to Sirius, the Dog Star, to be reunited with all her predeceased two and four legged loved ones on May 4, 2019. Tricia was born in Boston, but moved to Weymouth at the age of 2. She found her final home in Mashpee. After graduating from Laboure College and Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences, she worked in nursing for 35 years, at Tuft's Medical Center, at Harvard Clinical Research Institute RN Clinical Research Coordinator at Massachusetts General Hospital. Her favorite career was her final, dog groomer, which brought her such joy. She had three passions, caring for and training animals (dogs, cats and horses), spending time in the woods (with or without horses and dogs), and her beloved ocean. Tricia leaves her mother, Mary T. (O'Brien) Lawless; her sisters, Diane M. Phillips, Virginia M. Lawless (John Wooten), Jeanne Ernst (Robert Ernst), Marianne Kocher (David Kocher); and brother, John T. Lawless (Debbie Lawless); and her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by father, James J. Lawless Jr., and former husband, Eugene "Gene" Campbell. Per her wishes, after cremation, her ashes will be mixed with those of her dogs, Lulu, Juno and Lili and dispersed over the marsh between Waquoit Bay and Martha's Vineyard/Nantucket Sound. If you care to memorialize her passing, please consider a donation to the Newfoundland Club of New England, the Newfoundland Club of America, That Newfoundland Place in Coventry, CT, your Newfoundland Regional Club's Rescue or your favorite rescue of choice.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 8, 2019