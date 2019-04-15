Patricia A. (ONeill) Leahy, of Rockland, formerly of So. Weymouth, went home to the Lord on April 12, 2019. Pat was born in Charlestown and raised in Roslindale. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy and attended Bridgewater State College. Pat was very active at the Rockland Senior Center and the Rockland Golden Ages. Beloved wife of the late Donald P. Leahy. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her three daughters, Susan and her husband, Gary of Canton, Ginny and her husband, Bob, of Abington, and Trish and her husband, Gary of Canton. Grandmother of Brian, Susann, Maeve, and Grace. Great-grandmother of Tom, Jack, and Sullivan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Bridgets Church, Abington at 11 a.m. Burial will be on Thursday in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia may be made to Rockland Council on Aging, 317 Plain Street, Rockland, MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary