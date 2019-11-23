|
Patricia A. Mahoney (nee Sellon) passed away quietly after a long battle with Alzheimers, at her home, on November 16, 2019, in Weymouth, at the age of 77. Patricia is survived by her 3 daughters of Weymouth, Lynda Mahoney, Tara Moore and Laurie Rucker; and 4 granddaughters, Alicia, Courtney, Mia and Noel. Patricia was born March 21, 1942, in Boston, to Catherine and John Sellon. She graduated from St. Augustines High School and worked for Cabot Corporation and Carney Hospital. She was married to James Mahoney who passed in 1988. She will be remembered for her large heart in taking in strays whether human or animal. A funeral Mass is scheduled for Monday, November 25, 10:30 a.m. at St. Jeromes Church in Weymouth. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Patricias life. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Quincy Animal Shelter in Patricias name. For online condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 23, 2019