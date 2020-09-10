1/
Patricia A. McKenna
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. McKenna of Quincy passed away on Saturday, September 6, 2020, at age 86. A lifelong Quincy resident, she worked at Quincy City Hospital before retiring. The daughter of the late Walter and Isabel (Smollett) McKenna, Patricia is survived by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends are invited to a visiting hour on Friday, September 11, from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish, St. Mary's Church, 115 Crescent St., W. Quincy. Burial is at St. Maree's Cemetery. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish, St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved