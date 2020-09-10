Patricia A. McKenna of Quincy passed away on Saturday, September 6, 2020, at age 86. A lifelong Quincy resident, she worked at Quincy City Hospital before retiring. The daughter of the late Walter and Isabel (Smollett) McKenna, Patricia is survived by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends are invited to a visiting hour on Friday, September 11, from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish, St. Mary's Church, 115 Crescent St., W. Quincy. Burial is at St. Maree's Cemetery. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com
.