Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals
1 Independence Avenue
Quincy, MA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals
1 Independence Avenue
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McRae
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. McRae

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. McRae Obituary
Patricia A. "Tricia" McRae, age 59, a longtime resident of Hull, died peacefully, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center at Newbridge on the Charles in Dedham, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Tricia was born in Melrose to the late James A. and Alice M. (Behenna) McRae, Sr. She was a graduate of Hull High School, Class of 1977 and Georgetown University, Class of 1981. She had lived in Hull for most of her life. She was employed for many years as a project manager for the Bank of New York Mellon. She specialized integrating banking system software products. Tricia was an avid reader, loved travelling and enjoyed musicals and Broadway shows. She also cherished spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved her pet Shih Tzu poodle, "Daisy". Devoted sister of James A. McRae, Jr. and his wife Suzanne of Westwood, Robert D. McRae of Hull, Kenneth E. McRae and his wife Linda of Norwood, Phillip D. McRae and his wife Kimberly of Lynnfield and the late Lorraine L. McRae. Tricia was the loving aunt of Keri, Shane and Ashley and is also survived by many friends. A memorial service will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Saturday, June 1 at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory may be made to the Hull Public Library, 9 Main Street, Hull, MA 02045. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Download Now