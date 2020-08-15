Patricia A. "Patty" (Mariani), Mitchell of Randolph, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 82. Born and raised in Quincy, Patricia graduated from Quincy High School. She worked several years for John Hancock Insurance Co and later became the Registrar for the Miramar Retreat Center in Duxbury. Patty was a "True Cancer Survivor", having lived and survived it for over 40 years. She had many passions in life including bowling, where she was involved in many leagues on the South Shore, quilting, reading and considered by family and friends to be one of the best Italian cooks around. She enjoyed walking and exercising and was a faithful communicant of St. Mary Church in Randolph for many years. A selfless woman, Patricia was always putting family first and was a dedicated caregiver to her husband for many years. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Patricia will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Patricia was the wife of the late John D. "Mitch" Mitchell. Loving mother of Sean Mitchell and his wife Karen of Rockland, Brian Mitchell and his wife Mary Margaret of Dedham, Marylou McSolla and her husband William of Quincy and Tara LeRoy and her husband Daniel of Stallings, NC. Devoted sister of Phyllis Feneck of Rockland, Joseph Mariano of Rockland, Richard Mariano of Weymouth, Peter Mariano of Canton and the late Constance Gedutis and John Mariani. Cherished "Nana" to Cory, Meaghan, Kerianne, Daniel, Caroline, Kristina and Timothy. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 17th, from 4:00 -8:00 PM at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (RT. 28), Randolph. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary Church, Randolph on Tuesday with a burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Kidney Cancer Association, c/o Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
