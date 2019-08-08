|
Patricia Ann (Murphy) Moore, of Braintree, passed away with her family by her side on August 7, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Lynne A. Moore of Braintree; cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Sheehan) Murphy; loving sister and best friend of Kathy McLeod of Braintree and also the sister of John "Jack" Murphy of Boston and Diane Murphy of Virginia Beach; devoted aunt of Lindsey Lennon of Marshfield, Laura Flynn of Whitman, Carla Looney of Bridgewater and cherished by many great-nieces and nephews; dear friend and loved by Donna Bradbury of Quincy and Paula Victor of Braintree. Patricia was also predeceased by her niece, Cheryl Murphy, and nephew, George Graham. Pat grew up in Roxbury and moved to Braintree in 1978 after living in Hyde Park for a short time. Pat was a devout Catholic and an active member in St. Thomas More Church in Braintree. She worked as an administrator for the Department of Mental Health and felt very strongly about the care of others. She volunteered at Father Bill's Place for many Thanksgivings and spent time with those suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Participating in yoga, working out often and dancing especially country line dancing, Pat was very active and most would consider her a "health nut". She had a love for traveling and seeing the world. Pat will be remembered for her kind and giving personality. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Thomas More Church, Braintree, at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pat may be made to the ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 8, 2019