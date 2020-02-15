|
Patricia Ann Thibodeau, 66, of Norton entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 12, 2020 after a 4-year battle with Alzheimers Disease. Born in Quincy on June 30, 1953, to the late Henry & Stella (Perry) Thibodeau, Patricia graduated from Quincy High School and then moved to Norton to raise her family. Patti, as we all know her, was the life of the party! She made friends wherever she went and was always full of smiles & laughs. Patti worked for a number of years as an Administrative Assistant at Covidien in Mansfield, but her true passion was teaching water aerobics! Her water students knew her as "Aquapatti" and she made exercise fun. Patti made many friends over the years, but she loved her time with "The Gourmet Group" friends, who have been together for over 40 years, and still have dinner once a month! Patti enjoyed knitting with her friends, vacationing at the cape, spending time with her grandchildren & dining at her son's restaurants - where she was treated like the Queen! Patti is survived by the love of her life Steven Shaw and his two children Derek & Cassandra. She is also survived by her daughter Tara (Piccini) and her husband Jonathan Cringan, her son Brian Piccini & his partner Alexander Sprague as well as her grandkids, known as her Twinkies, Arianna & Matthew and her faithful Goldendoodle Lucy. She was the sister of Mary Migneault of Peabody and Claire McDonough of Duxbury and the late Diane Hernandez. Pattis family would like to thank the hospice nurses from VNA who took such great care of her during the last couple of months, as well as her friends who have been a huge support during this difficult time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date & in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the (https://act.alz.org). Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton. To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 15, 2020