Patricia A. (Viapiano) Vaillancourt, 86, of Hull, died after a brief illness at her home in Hull, on June 3, 2020, surrounded by her six children. She grew up in Quincy Point, Quincy, Mass., and graduated from Quincy High School, Class of 1952. She lived in Hull for 62 years and raised her family of six children with her former husband, Donald R. Vaillancourt, now deceased. She loved living near the ocean, going to the beach, gardening, and spending time with her family, friends and neighbors. She had a great sense of humor. She worked for Talbots for many years, retiring in 1999. Pat is survived by her six children and their families: Steven Vaillancourt and his wife Elizabeth of Marshfield, Diane Richardi and her husband Joseph of Braintree, Robert Vaillancourt and his wife, Karen of Millersville, Pa., Patricia Quill and her husband Jerry of Boston, Peter Vaillancourt and his wife, Joy of Riverview, Fla. and James Vaillancourt of Hull, 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Anthony Viapiano and his wife, Kathleen of Quincy and Vincent Viapiano and his wife Carol of The Villages, Fla. and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents Joseph and Mary Viapiano of Quincy and her sister, Isabel Cox of Rockland. Donations in Patricia's name may be made to South Shore Elder Services of Braintree, MA. The family would like to thank the Hull Fire Department for many years of kind and patient service to Pat whenever needed. The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date.



