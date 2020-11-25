HOLBROOK - Patricia Ann (Redmond) Duggan, 79, of Holbrook, loving mother, Nini, sister and friend, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Pat was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Joseph E. Duggan. She is survived by her children, Michele of Holbrook, Maureen Sullivan of Whitman, Joseph (Lindsay) of Holbrook, Timothy (Elizabeth) of Abington, and Christopher (Kristy) of Whitman. Pat was predeceased by her loving son Patrick. She was the adoring Nini to Nicholas, Kyle, Brendan, Avery, Sean, Luke, Will, Abigail, and Paige. She leaves behind her sisters, Maureen Redmond and Denise Redmond.
Born to Leo G. Redmond and Rita (McCaul) Redmond in Boston in 1941, Pat lived in Holbrook for most of her life. She was a graduate of Holbrook High School.
Pat worked for many years as the secretary at the Housing for the Elderly in Holbrook.
Her greatest joy in life was spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren. She loved to be surrounded by her family and enjoyed hosting holidays especially her wild Christmas Eve celebrations that after 50 years of putting on, wound down to a quieter event in recent years.
Pat showed love to her family and friends through food and relished in cooking and baking for her loved ones throughout her life. After losing her son Patrick in 2006, Pat took pride in organizing an annual memorial golf tournament to raise money for the JDRF.
Pat will be remembered for her generous nature and strength. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rt. 37), Holbrook on Friday, November 27 from 4-7 pm. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28 at 11 am at Union Cemetery, Holbrook. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory can be made to the JDRF via jdrf.org.
