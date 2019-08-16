Home

Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Patricia B. Fortes


1943 - 2019
Patricia B. Fortes Obituary
Patricia B. Fortes, of Pembroke, formerly of Scituate, passed away on the morning of August 14, 2019, at the age of 76. She was the beloved wife of the late Allen Richard Fortes, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage before his passing in 2015. Born April 29, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Beulah Pina. Pat enjoyed spending time playing bingo, cards with her sisters, going to church and spending time with family, friends and loved ones. She was a devoted and adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the mother of Allen Richard II, Lawrence, Anthony and wife Valerie, John and wife Jennifer and Mark; grandmother of Tanya, Jordan, Allen Richard III, Nicole, Ciara and Hunter; great-grandmother of Allen Richard IV, Adrian and Isla; loving sister of Lois Mendes, Erma DeLuze, Hollis Pina, Christopher Pina and the late Jack Sterns, Mearle Pina, Louis Pina, Tia Pina and Richard Pina. Also survived by many adored nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family. Visitation on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate, with funeral home service at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For online obituary and guest book, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 16, 2019
