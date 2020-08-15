1/1
Patricia B. Gibbons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia B. (McCormack) Gibbons, age 79, of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Boston Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born, raised and educated in Norwood. She was a graduate of Norwood High School, Class of 1959, and the Mount Auburn School of Nursing, Class of 1962. She had lived in Quincy for fifty-six years. She was a registered nurse and had worked at Milton Hospital for many years. Beloved wife for fifty-six years of David M. Gibbons. Devoted mother of Brian J. Gibbons and his wife Donna of Mansfield, Patricia A. Joyce and her husband Mark of Stoughton, David M. Gibbons, Jr. and his wife Sally of Weymouth. Loving grandmother of Matthew, Colin, Kelli, Miranda, Ryan, Owen, and Corey. Dear sister of Mary McCormack of Hudson, Betty Ann Houghton of Florida, Martha Durning of Norwood, Robert McCormack of Norwood and also Joseph McCormack of Utah. Patricia is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, August 17, from 4 | 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Anns Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, August 18, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. For those who wish, donations in Patricias memory may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved