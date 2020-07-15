Patricia C. Dooley of Quincy passed away on July 12, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 79. Patricia was a longtime resident of Quincy. Born in Dorchester, to the late Thomas and Nora (Walsh) Flaherty, she was raised and educated there. One of seven siblings, she was the dear sister of Patrick Flaherty, Mary Nee, Anne Whalen, Francis Kane, Agnes Crosson, Teresa Dooley, and Barbara Joyce all of Dorchester; devoted mother of Chuck Dooley of Randolph, Barry Dooley of Quincy, Scott Dooley of Quincy and Judith Concannon and her husband Doug Concannon of Quincy; loving grandmother of four grandchildren, Shawn Dooley of Hanover, Douglas Concannon Jr., Hailey Concannon and Hanna Concannon, all of Quincy; and four great-grandchildren, Molleigh Dooley, Shawn Dooley Jr., Patrick Dooley and Maeve Dooley, all of Hanover. She is also survived by many, many loving nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Ann Parish, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. For those who wish, donations in Patricia's memory may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of New England, 650 Suffolk Street, 405, Lowell, MA 01854, or at epilepsynewengland.org
or call 617-506-6041.