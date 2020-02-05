Home

Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mannal Funeral Home
6925 Frankford Ave. (at Tyson)
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
St Matthew R.C. Church
(Upper) Cottman Avenue & Battersby Street
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
1140 Washington Street
DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, MA
View Map
Resources
Patricia Casey Obituary
Patricia "Patsy" (Kiley) Casey, of Quincy passed away on February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leo Casey. Daughter of the late John and Anne Kiley. Sister of the late Anne Joyce, Virginia Flynn and her husband William Flynn and Thomas Kiley. Cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Patsy was a devoted Catholic and a longtime parishioner of St. Gregory and St. Ann Church in Dorchester along with St. Bartholomew in Needham. She worked for New England Telephone for many years retiring as district manager. Patsy had impeccable taste for fashion and loved to travel. Most of all Patsy love her family, especially her nieces and nephews to whom she was like a second mother. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known her. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 12 p.m. in St. Gregory Church, 2215 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Thursday 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. in the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, Dorchester Lower Mills. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. See www.dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 5, 2020
