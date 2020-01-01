Home

Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Patricia E. Gerrish Obituary
Patricia E. (Perry) Gerrish, 72, of Braintree, formerly of Hingham, died December 28, 2019, in Weymouth, peacefully with family by her side. Daughter of Herman and Lillian Perry, Patricia "Pat" leaves behind her husband of 49 years, John E. Gerrish of Norwell; daughter, Elaine P. Schirmer and her husband Ralph F. Schirmer Jr. of Hingham; grandchildren, Joseph and Julia Schirmer; and sister-in-law, Diane Fortier and her husband Ed of Scituate. Pat was a devoted Bruins fan, enjoyed her Corvette GTO, her boat and roller skating. She worked as a bookkeeper in her earlier years. At the age of 39, Pat suffered a cerebral hemorrhage, but that didn't stop her drive and smile. She was upbeat, kind and enjoyed helping others. She will be missed by all that knew her. There will be a visiting hour from 10:30-11:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., Hingham. Family and friends are all welcome. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 1, 2020
