Patricia E. (Berry) Marcoux , of Randolph, passed away peacefully, on October 9, 2019. Patricia was the wife of the late Alfred E. Marcoux. Loving mother of Susan Marcoux and her husband Michael Klehm of Darien, Conn., Megan Marcoux and her husband Wade Cunningham of Smithfield, Va., Nina Grieco and her husband Joseph of Southlake, Texas and Holly Marcoux and her husband Richard Whalen of Randolph. Devoted sister of Robert P. Berry of Fla. and the late Henry G. Berry Jr. Dear grandmother of Kieran and Karina Klehm, Fallon and Torin Cunningham, Gavin and Galen Grieco, Liam and Mallory Whalen and the late Austin Cunningham. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Monday, October 21, from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams St., Milton. Burial in the Milton Cemetery. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 19, 2019