Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Church
757 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA
View Map

Patricia E. McIntyre

Patricia E. McIntyre Obituary
Patricia Ellen McIntyre, 65, of Quincy, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of Emily (Schafstler) McIntyre of Quincy and the late John L. McIntyre Jr. Patricia was a lifelong resident of Squantum and a1972 graduate of North Quincy High School. She attended Massachusetts College of Art on a full scholarship, earning a bachelor's degree. A gifted artist, many of her pieces were auctioned on WGBH, channel 2, and she was commissioned by the City of Quincy to paint the four presidents. Patricia was an animal lover, and had a special place in her heart for cats and ducks. She enjoyed playing cards with her father, and spending time with her family. Patricia was beautiful, creative, articulate, detail oriented, and had a great sense of humor. Patricia was the sister of Christopher J. McIntyre of Quincy and his wife the late Dr. Elizabeth Hingston, and the late John L. McIntyre III. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10:30. Cremation will follow. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 12, 2020
