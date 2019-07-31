|
|
Patricia "Pat" Frances (MacDonald) Swinton, 88, passed away on July 20, 2019, in Milford, Ohio, with her family by her side. She was born in Quincy, Mass. Pat was married to the late G. Warren Swinton. Warren affectionately called her his "bride" for 63 years. They raised their five children on Montclair Avenue in North Quincy, Mass., where she spent most of her life. Many described Pat as beautiful inside and out, caring, kind and thoughtful. Pat was a homemaker and when she wasn't baking a delicious dessert or decorating her 3-season porch, she spent her time helping neighbors with their ceramic projects. She enjoyed the peace and quiet of Widgeon Pond in the Myles Standish State Forest each summer. After raising her children, Pat went to work at the Stop & Shop offices until retirement. She is survived by her five children, George and Jeanette (Hecker) Swinton of Milford, Ohio, Diane Swinton of St. Petersburg, Fla., Carol Swinton of Denver, Colo., Nancy (Swinton) and George Chappelle of Loveland, Ohio, and Paul and Jen (Chien) Swinton of Houston, Texas; "Nana" will be greatly missed by her nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren (one of whom enjoys having dinner with a framed picture of Nana and Papa). Also survived by her dear, lifelong friends, David and Margretta Johnson of Weymouth, Mass. A private service for family was held in Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Published in The Patriot Ledger from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019