Patricia Flaherty of Weymouth, passed peacefully on May 17, 2020 surrounded by her family, Pat will be lovingly remembered not only for her diligent work ethic and commitment to her responsibilities as a legal secretary, but more importantly for the immense passion and love she had for her family, her husband and cherished friends, all who constantly surrounded her. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cross stitching and supporting the passions of her children and grandchildren. Pat will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of 31 years to Phillip F. Flaherty of Weymouth. Loving mother of Michael Norton and and his wife Susie of Nebraska and Carol Gregerman and her husband Stu of Canton. Cherished grandmother of Samantha Creighton, Allie Creighton, Adam Creighton, Justin Norton, Seth Norton, Aaron Norton and Leo Norton. Caring sister of Glenn Ryan and his wife Harriet of Milton, Linda Poznauskis and her husband Bob of Hanover and the late Dennis Ryan. Supportive step-mother to Paula Flaherty of Stoughton and Susan Flaherty of Bridgewater. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Burial service will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pat, to The ALS Association PO Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022 or , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Patricia's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 21, 2020