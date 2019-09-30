|
|
Patricia (Rowan) Greeley, of Plymouth, passed away after a long, courageous battle on September 25, 2019, at the age of 70. She was born on January 6,1949 in Boston, the youngest of four children. She was the loving daughter of the late William and Mary (Mallett) Rowan. Trish was raised in the Savin Hill section of Dorchester. She grew up surrounded by a large, loving extended family and cherished the memories and relationships that she maintained until the end of her life. She graduated from Cardinal Cushing High School in South Boston and worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield alongside great friends for many years until her retirement in 2007. Trish loved to travel with her husband of 47 years, loved to be by the ocean at both Long Beach in Plymouth and Daytona Beach Shores, Fla.. Her true passion was being a mother and grandmother. She valued family above all else and will always be remembered as an exceptional person to all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband, Richard Greeley; her daughter Megan and husband Mark Drollett of Plymouth; her son Richard Greeley Jr. and his wife Jeannine of Hanover; her grandchildren Colin, Aidan and Owen Drollett, Keira, Norah and Brigid Greeley. She is also survived by her brother William Rowan and wife Jean of Brockton, brother John Rowan and wife Susan of Holbrook, brother Robert Rowan and wife Sue Ann of Carver. She also leaves behind her mother-in-law, Louise Greeley of Mashpee with whom she shared a very special bond, as well as a large extended family of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and life long friends. A Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter's Church, 86 Court St., Plymouth, on Thursday, October 3, at 10 a.m. Family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jordan Club Cancer Center, 275 Sandwich St. Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information and to sign the online guest book please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 30, 2019