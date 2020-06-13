Patricia Hanson
Patricia (Sullivan) Hanson, formerly of Hingham and Braintree, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Hancock Park Nursing facility in Quincy. She was 97 years old. Pat was born in Dorchester, on March 19, 1923, the daughter of Walter and Margaret Sullivan, and grew up in Neponset section of Dorchester. She graduated in 1940 from Weymouth High School. In 1947, she married Robert Hanson of Dorchester and moved to Braintree where they raised their 4 children. When her husband passed away in 2005, she moved to Linden Ponds in Hingham, and enjoyed her life there for over 10 years. Pat is survived by 3 children, Karen of Quincy, Stephen and his partner Betsey Barrett of Medfield, Jeffrey and his wife Beth of Braintree, and grandson, Jonathan of Braintree. She was the mother of the late Paul Hanson and sister of Neil Sullivan and Mary Brugman both deceased. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 16, beginning with a short visitation period at 9 at the Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree. Funeral Mass at St Francis of Assisi, Braintree, at 10 and burial at Blue Hill Cemetery.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Peck Funeral Homes
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Francis of Assisi
Funeral services provided by
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
