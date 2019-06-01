Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
2 Maquan Street
Hanson, MA 02341
781-293-2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Kadlick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Kadlick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Kadlick Obituary
Patricia "Patsy" A. Kadlick, 67, of Hanson, passed away on May 30, 2019.
She was a devoted wife of 40 years to Joseph Gannon; beloved mother of Genevieve Guellnitz and her husband Peter of Holliston, Joseph Gannon Jr. of Quincy and Johnathan Gannon of Rockland. She was a dear sister of James Kadlick of Braintree, Thomas Kadlick of Holbrook, Paul Kadlick of Marshfield and late Mary "Sissy" Kadlick; and a proud grandmother "Nani" of Emmeline and Calder Guellnitz.
Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 2 Maquan Street, corner Rtes. 14 and 58, Hanson, on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. with a funeral home service to follow at 3 p.m.
For directions and to sign Patsy's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now