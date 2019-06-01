|
Patricia "Patsy" A. Kadlick, 67, of Hanson, passed away on May 30, 2019.
She was a devoted wife of 40 years to Joseph Gannon; beloved mother of Genevieve Guellnitz and her husband Peter of Holliston, Joseph Gannon Jr. of Quincy and Johnathan Gannon of Rockland. She was a dear sister of James Kadlick of Braintree, Thomas Kadlick of Holbrook, Paul Kadlick of Marshfield and late Mary "Sissy" Kadlick; and a proud grandmother "Nani" of Emmeline and Calder Guellnitz.
Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 2 Maquan Street, corner Rtes. 14 and 58, Hanson, on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. with a funeral home service to follow at 3 p.m.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 1, 2019