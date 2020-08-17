Patricia Kronmiller

Patricia F. (Buckley) Kronmiller, 87, of Dorchester, formerly of Randolph & Rockland passed peacefully on August 13, 2020 at Standish Village surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Kronmiller. The loving mother of Karen Gill and her husband Peter and Alan Kronmiller and his wife Heidi of Bridgewater, David Kronmiller and his partner Connie of Sagamore Beach, Kathy Cohen and her husband Gary of Ipswich, Diane Cardinale and her husband Doug of Easton and Alice Kronmiller and her partner Jimmy of Weymouth. The cherished Nana of Jessica, Brendan and Keith Gill, Kelsey (Kronmiller) Janak, Justin Kronmiller, Mathew, Alex and Jeremy Cohen, Andrea, Michael and Nicholas Cardinale and Myles and Rowah Kronmiller as well as Great-Grammy of Amahri, Mariah, twins Eva and Iris, Charlie, Rose and triplets Forrest, Marin and Wilder. She was one of 11 children of Elizabeth and Francis Buckley and is survived by her sisters Claire ONeil of Norwood and Maureen Sutherland of Rockland in addition to many nieces and nephews. Patricia was a proud member of the Red Hat Society, she enjoyed dancing and singing to the music of the big band era and the Irish tunes of her youth. After growing up in Roxbury she raised her family in Randolph before moving to Leisurewoods in Rockland, spending the last 8 years at Standish Village in Dorchester. Our family will forever be grateful for the loving staff at Standish Village and the PACE Program of Elder Care Services in Mattapan for their excellent, thoughtful and compassionate care. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Tuesday, August 18th from 5-7pm. A private funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 19th at St. Marys Church. All are welcome to the burial at St. Marys Cemetery in Randolph at 11:15am. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
