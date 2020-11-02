Patricia L. (Dalto) Foley, of Weymouth, died October 30, 2020. Mother of Daniel Foley of Weymouth, and Scott Foley and Kelly Murtagh of Bridgewater. Sister of Shirley Williamson of Braintree and the late James Dalto. "Gramma" of Greg, Ami, Kevin, Seamus, and Sean. Also survived by 5 great grandchildren. Former wife of the late John W. Foley. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, November 3, from 5-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral services will be celebrated on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, East Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grayken Center, c/c South Shore Hospital, 55 Fogg Road, Weymouth, MA 02190. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.keohane.com
.