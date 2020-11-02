1/1
Patricia L. Foley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia L. (Dalto) Foley, of Weymouth, died October 30, 2020. Mother of Daniel Foley of Weymouth, and Scott Foley and Kelly Murtagh of Bridgewater. Sister of Shirley Williamson of Braintree and the late James Dalto. "Gramma" of Greg, Ami, Kevin, Seamus, and Sean. Also survived by 5 great grandchildren. Former wife of the late John W. Foley. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, November 3, from 5-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral services will be celebrated on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, East Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grayken Center, c/c South Shore Hospital, 55 Fogg Road, Weymouth, MA 02190. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.keohane.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved