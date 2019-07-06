Patricia L. (Kuphal) Gioncardi Pat of Hingham, formerly of Weymouth, passed away peace- fully after a long illness on July 1, 2019. Born in Roslindale to the late Julius and Margaret Kuphal, Pat was a graduate of Roslindale High School. She had been retired but formerly worked for both Dr. Charles Rounds and Dr. Stephen Garland as an office assistant. She had also been a Lector at St. Francis Xavier Church for many years and enjoyed visiting and bringing communion to various nursing homes in Weymouth with her husband Joe. Pat loved to be outside taking walks, tending to her flowers and feeding all the birds in her yard. Her greatest pride and joy was spending time with her family, especially her grand- children who adored her. Beloved wife of the late Joseph D. Gioncardi, as well as the loving, devoted mother of Lynne G. Brown of Abington and Joseph G. Gioncardi of Weymouth. Sister to the late Charles Kuphal and Robert Kuphal. Loving grandmother to Courtney, Meredith and Alexander and great grandmother to Lilyanna and Jocelynn. Anyone who knew Pat, knew how sweet, kind and caring she was. She was a re- markable woman. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDo- nald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pats memory to: Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02454. For directions and online condolences, call 781-335-0045 or visit www.Keohane.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 6, 2019