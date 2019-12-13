Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St Ann's Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Spring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Spring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia L. Spring Obituary
Patricia L. (Tynan) Spring, formerly of Quincy, peacefully passed away, Dec. 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Philip S. Spring. Devoted mother of Ellen M. Spring of Dorchester, Philip S. Spring and his wife Suzanne of Chicago, Susan L. Selvitelle and her husband Bill of Marshfield, Jane E. Feeney and her husband Jay of Plymouth and David P. Spring of Chicago. Grandmother of Perry, Emma and Martin Spring and Bradford J. Feeney, Michael and the late William P. Selvitelle, Jr. Sister of the late John "Doc" Tynan, Kevin Tynan, Sabina Alonso and Emmett Tynan. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St Ann's Church, Quincy, Monday, December 16, at 10:30 a.m. Visiting hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., East Milton Square, Sunday 2 - 5 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. If desired contributions in Patricia's name may be sent to the -Boston, 125 S. Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -