|
|
Patricia L. (Tynan) Spring, formerly of Quincy, peacefully passed away, Dec. 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Philip S. Spring. Devoted mother of Ellen M. Spring of Dorchester, Philip S. Spring and his wife Suzanne of Chicago, Susan L. Selvitelle and her husband Bill of Marshfield, Jane E. Feeney and her husband Jay of Plymouth and David P. Spring of Chicago. Grandmother of Perry, Emma and Martin Spring and Bradford J. Feeney, Michael and the late William P. Selvitelle, Jr. Sister of the late John "Doc" Tynan, Kevin Tynan, Sabina Alonso and Emmett Tynan. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St Ann's Church, Quincy, Monday, December 16, at 10:30 a.m. Visiting hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., East Milton Square, Sunday 2 - 5 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. If desired contributions in Patricia's name may be sent to the -Boston, 125 S. Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019