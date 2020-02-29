|
|
Patricia "Aunt Pat" Mary Coyne, born in Chicago, raised and lived in Hull, died peacefully on February 27, 2020. She was a pioneer of New England Telephone. Her career started in Hull as a switchboard operator and she worked her way up the ranks, retiring as an executive secretary in 1990. She belonged to the Hull St. Mary's Ladies Sodality, counted the offertory for many years, participated in the linen ministry and was a "Friend of the Unborn". Until recently, she was a daily communicant at St. Ann Church. After retirement she volunteered at Wellspring Multiservice Center and was a production crew member of the cable television program Fatima Today. She enjoyed the second Tuesday of every month with her girlfriends, meeting for lunch all over the South Shore. She spent most of her time with her best buddy, Cathy Comeau. Aunt Pat lived a life of deep faith which she shared with her family. She prayed for everyone she knew and those she didn't. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Marie (Coyne) Comeau and Eileen (Coyne) Gillis. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Rosemary (Comeau) Gately, Ralph Comeau, Janice (Comeau) Marcella, Paul Comeau, James Gillis, Patricia (Gillis) Carroll, Cathy Comeau, Kevin Comeau, John Gillis, Patricia (Comeau) Dennihan, Michael Gillis, Denise Comeau, and Maureen Gillis. She is also survived by 16 great-nieces and nephews and 6 great great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Aunt Pat's funeral Mass which will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in St. Ann's Church, Hull, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3. Services will conclude with interment in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Aunt Pat's name may be sent to St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 208 Samoset Ave., Hull, MA 02045. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 29, 2020