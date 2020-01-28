|
Patricia M. Pat (McCann), of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on January 24, 2020, at the age of 76. Born and raised in Boston, Pat graduated from Note Dame Academy in W. Roxbury. For many years, she worked as a trade show coordinator for Brede Exposition Services. Pat was a devout catholic and longtime member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree where she volunteered her time and talents and was a member of the Catholic Daughters. Pat also was a member of the Braintree Womens Club and volunteered at the Braintree Youth Center, however, of all her passions, spending time with her family and grandchildren is what brought her the most joy. Patricia was the loving mother of Patricia (Egan) Kolpien and her late husband Robert of VA, Timothy Egan, III of IL, Robert Egan and Andrea Morrissey of Braintree and Shannon (Egan) Krukonis and her husband Greg of FL. Devoted sister of Betty McGann of FL, Helen Glavin of Weymouth and the late Mary Keymount. Dear "Gram" to Samantha, Meghan and Nathaniel Kolpien, Jackson and Addison Krukonis and Haley, Ava and Nicholas Morrissey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, January 30th form 4 - p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, W. Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the VHL Alliance, 1208 Pkwy #303, West Roxbury, MA 02132. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwright funeral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 28, 2020