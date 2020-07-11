Patricia M. (OBrien) Gray of Hingham, passed away on Thursday July 2, 2020. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Patrick J. and Marie E. (Dunderdale) OBrien. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late John M. Gray, and the mother of Eileen Greaves of Ireland and James P. Gray of Las Vegas, NV. She was the grandmother of John, Christina, Michael, and Stephanie Andriotis, Aingeal Rose Greaves, and four great-grandchildren. Patricia was the sister in-law of Sheila McLaughlin of Hingham, and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours from 9-10 AM on Tuesday, July 14 in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. Services Tuesday at 10 AM from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass in the Church of the Resurrection, Hingham at 10:30. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:45 PM. As flowers are not accepted at the cemetery, please in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Patricias memory to Catholic Charities, 51 Sleeper Street, Boston, MA 02210. Please visit www.Keohane. com for online condolences.



