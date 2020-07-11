1/1
Patricia M. Gray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia M. (OBrien) Gray of Hingham, passed away on Thursday July 2, 2020. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Patrick J. and Marie E. (Dunderdale) OBrien. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late John M. Gray, and the mother of Eileen Greaves of Ireland and James P. Gray of Las Vegas, NV. She was the grandmother of John, Christina, Michael, and Stephanie Andriotis, Aingeal Rose Greaves, and four great-grandchildren. Patricia was the sister in-law of Sheila McLaughlin of Hingham, and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours from 9-10 AM on Tuesday, July 14 in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. Services Tuesday at 10 AM from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass in the Church of the Resurrection, Hingham at 10:30. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:45 PM. As flowers are not accepted at the cemetery, please in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Patricias memory to Catholic Charities, 51 Sleeper Street, Boston, MA 02210. Please visit www.Keohane. com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pyne Keohane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved