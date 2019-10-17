|
Patricia M. Merrick, 74, of Duxbury, passed away on October 15, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Born December 7, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Connolly and Eleanor (Lang) Connolly. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Floyd E. Merrick; loving mother of Suzanne DeBoer and her husband Brian of Pembroke and Gregory Merrick of Alexandria, Va.; dear sister of Carol Mull of Abington, Marie Walsh of Randolph, Eleanor Donahoe of Ariz., Ann Heffel of Halifax and the late Thomas Connolly and Barbara Fernandes. She was the cherished grandmother of Melissa DeBoer, Derrick DeBoer and his wife Jamie and Aidan Burrows-Merrick; and is survived by many loved nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Sunday, October 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, 601 Tremont St., Duxbury, at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 21. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's name may be made to Ascend Hospice, 100 Locke Drive, Marlborough, MA 01752. For directions, an online guest book, and Patricia's complete obituary, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 17, 2019