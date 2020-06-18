Patricia M. Raftery
1946 - 2020
Patricia Mary Raftery, 74, of Hull, MA, formerly of Mashpee, MA and Norwood, MA, died on June 10, 2020 after a progressive illness complicated by COVID-19. Patricia Trisha was a much-loved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Born on February 2, 1946, she was the oldest daughter of Frank and Mary Raftery in a family of 10 children. Patricia attended St. Catherine of Siena School and Norwood High School in Norwood. In 1973, Patricia moved to Mashpee with Mom and Dad. For 27 years, she celebrated life on Cape Cod. She was quick to make friends and establish relationships. In no time, she had a network of acquaintances in the Popponessett community. Trisha was wonderful with children. She participated in the care of the many nieces and nephews who came to visit. She helped with everyday household chores and errands and played a key role in making memories with family, relatives, and friends. In 2000, Patricia moved to Hull with her brother Peter and his family. Patricia acclimated to her new home, explored her new environment, made new friends, and enjoyed family time and long walks on the beach with Starlight, her K9 companion of 13 years. Patricia was deeply devoted to her religious beliefs and found great joy and value in church communities and activities wherever she lived. She participated in choir, services, and volunteering. A joyful, loving, kind human being, Trisha treasured opportunities to support and help others. Patricia is survived by seven of her ten siblings: Kathleen Raftery and her partner, Jack, Karen Murphy and husband Gary (D), Kevin Raftery and wife Debra (D), Robert Raftery and his wife Barbara, Maureen Raftery and her husband Tom, Michael Raftery and his wife Joyce, and Peter Raftery and his wife Bernadette. Patricia is survived by a bevy of devoted nieces and nephews including Kelly Jean Veinotte, Tara Smart, Timaree Fowler, Kimberly Blanc, Dawn Bradbury, Kelly MacDonald, Shawn MacDonald, John, Mark, Michael, Matthew, and Ali Raftery, Erik, Scot, and Ben Marinelli, and Catie Raftery, as well as 25 great-nieces and nephews. Her older brother Frank and younger sister Deborah Lee preceded her in death. Trisha will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. A family memorial will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Parkinsons Foundation at www.parkinson.org, Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org or your favorite charity in her name. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Patricia's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 18, 2020.
