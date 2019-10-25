|
|
Patricia Mae (Chase) Richards, of Brockton, died peacefully at home on October 23, 2019 at the age of 79. Patricia was raised in Maine before moving to Weymouth to raise her family; and her life was all about her family. She loved family get-togethers and spending holidays with her loved ones. Her Maine roots were important to her and she frequently enjoyed trips there and camping when her children were young. Patricia had a big heart and held a special place there for her feline friends. She was loved by many and will be missed. Wife of the late John Edwin Richards. Loving mother of Robin Gardner of Rockland, Vicky Lee Poulos of Brockton, Joline Durant and husband Melvin of Whitman, Walter Gardner of Fort Myers, Fla., and Nancy Dixon MacDougall of Winthrop, Maine. Devoted "Grammy" to Marissa Musiak, Jo-Ellen Gardner, Matthew Poulos, Jessica Moulton, Jared Gardner, Amanda Poulos, Brittany Durant, John Gardner, Courtney Durant, and James Gardner. Sister of Anita King of Bradenton, Fla. Sister-in-law of Jackie Richards and her late husband Peter of Bowdoinham, Maine, Wayne and Sally Richards of Auburn, Maine and the late James Richards. Also survived by 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 1 - 4:30 in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, East Weymouth at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street) followed by a celebration of life service at 4:30 p.m. Graveside service to take place on Monday at noon in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanic Falls, Maine. Donations in memory of Patricia may be made to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 25, 2019