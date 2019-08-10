|
Patricia M. (Daley) Roberts, age 67, of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born, raised, and educated in Quincy. She raised her family in Stoughton and then moved to West Roxbury. She worked at the Faulkner Hospital in Boston for twenty-five years. Patricia was dedicated to her family and enjoyed spending time with her eight grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Kim Roberts and the late Gregory A. Principe, Lt., Braintree Police Dept. Devoted mother of Michael T. Principe, Boston Police Department, of Middleboro, and twins Lori A. Principe and Kim M. Pickett, both of Davis, California. Loving grandmother of Michael Principe, Robert Dodd, twins Sean and Kathleen Doherty, Noah and Michael Principe, and Lily and Rose Pickett. One of seven siblings, she was the dear sister of Paul M. Daley, Lt., Q.F.D., retired, Paula E. Vignoni, both of Quincy, Peter W. Daley, Sgt., Hanson Police Dept., retired of Easton, William D. Daley, Jr., Mary V. Turowski, both of Quincy, and the late Philip J. Daley, PFC, USMC, Vietnam. Cherished daughter of the late Mary P. (McCarthy) and William D. Daley, Capt., Q.P.D., retired. Patricia is also survived by many nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, funeral arrangements were private. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 10, 2019