Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Hull, MA
View Map
Patricia O. (O'Connor) Ruddy, a longtime resident of Hingham and Hull, died August 22, 2019. She was the cherished mother of Kathleen LeBlanc and her husband Paul of Hingham, Charles Ruddy of Scituate, Patricia Ruddy of Vermont, Lauralee Tedeschi and her husband Mark of Hingham, Jennifer Verrochi of Hull and James Harrington of Abington; daughter of the late I. Jerome O'Connor and Dorothy (Fitzpatrick) O'Connor; sister of Pauline Smith of New Hampshire, Edna O'Connor of Calif., Kevin Fitzpatrick of Weymouth and the late Margaret "Peggy" Petrofsky and Jerome O'Connor. Patricia is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-7 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Hull, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia may be made to the JETT Foundation, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360 or to Friends of Paragon Carousel, P.O. Box 100, 205 Nantasket Ave., Hull, MA 02045. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 24, 2019
