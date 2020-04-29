|
Patricia R. (McGarvey) Pentleton, of Holbrook, passed away April 22, 2020, at the age of 80. Loving mother to Matthew Pentleton of Holbrook and James Pentleton and his wife Meghan of Cohassett. Also loving mother of the late John Pentleton. Loving sister of Catherine and her husband Joseph Filosi of Vonore, TN. Special aunt to Paul Filosi, Christopher Filosi and Brett Robinson. Beloved grandmother of Bridget and Colleen Pentleton. Patricia graduated from Saint Mary's High school in Lynn, in 1957 and then graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in 1961. She was the treasurer for the Lambda Kappa Sigma Sorority Alumni Chapter for many years. Patricia was the co-owner of Hebbard Drug in Lynn, with her father and sister. Later she served as a pharmacist in the Holbrook and Quincy communities for several years. Patricia was the commodore of the Angelica Yacht Club in Mattapoisett. She also served on the race committee for the Mattapoisett Yacht Club for many years. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Patricia Pentleton Scholarship Fund. Contributions can be directed to LKS Alumni Scholarship Fund in care of Donna Horn, 21 Worcester Dr., Norwood, MA 02062. There will be a Mass and celebration of life at a future date. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Holbrook. For online guest book and directions, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 29, 2020