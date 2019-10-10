Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Lighthouse Fellowship Church
73 Newbury Street
Quincy, MA
Patricia Riddle


1941 - 2019
Patricia Riddle Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Riddle, age 77, from Sun City Center, Fla., formerly of Quincy, peacefully passed away at her home on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Pat was born November 13, 1941, in New Jersey, to Steve and Martha Thompson Fedak. She and her sister Stephanie were raised in Connecticut, where Pat fondly reminisced about her high school days dancing in poodle skirts and bobby socks. Following high school, Pat married Bob Riddle of Boston and raised two daughters in her Quincy Shore Drive home on the ocean she loved. For much of her life, she worked in customer service, first at Jordan Marsh and later at Boston Financial. Pat was known for her sense of humor and the fun she brought with her. She was a kind and caring friend, always helping others throughout her life. Traveling was her passion. She took her grandsons on annual ski trips and traveled Europe with good friends. Later retiring to her dream home in Florida, she enjoyed views of her pool and back yard pond, often frequented by exquisite birds and wildlife. She also relished hosting game night for her Floridian friends. Pat is survived by her husband, Bob; their two children, Lynda Riddle and Lori Riddle, both of Quincy; her loving grandsons, Adam Cook of Florida and Michael Cook of Quincy and his wife Dorothy. She also leaves behind many cherished friends. Memorial services celebrating her life will be held at the Lighthouse Fellowship Church, 73 Newbury Street in Quincy, on Saturday, October 12, at noon. Please send mail or flowers to Riddle family, 18 Albion Road, Quincy, MA 02171.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 10, 2019
