Patricia Dennehy Ryan passed Nov. 8, 2019, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla., with her beloved husband of 19 years, Daniel, and family, by her side. Daughter of the late Wanda (Kostigen) and John Dennehy of Marshfield, Mass., she was the sister of Theresa and Paul Murphy of Marshfield; sister-in-law of Janet Dennehy of Marshfield; sister of the late John "Jack" Dennehy Jr., Barbara Dennehy, Wanda Dennehy of Marshfield. Pat also leaves many nieces and nephews and cousins and many friends. Born in Milton and schooled in Quincy, Mass., she attended Fontbonne Academy and graduated from Marshfield High School and was a graduate of Emery Riddle Aeronautical University. Pat piloted for several private companies after obtaining her aeronautical degree before securing her career with FedEx Expess as an international wide body Captain. She and Dan traveled the world but also had a deep love of the sea, becoming a U.S. Merchant Marine Officer. Pat lived many happy years on Trouant's Island in Marshfield and retired in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 22, 2019