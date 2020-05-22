|
|
Patricia S. Lodge of Charlton, formerly of Walpole, passed away Sunday, May 10th at the Overlook Rehab Center. For 70 years she was the beloved and devoted wife of Charles W. Lodge, also of Charlton. She was born April 30, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio to Vella M. and Delbert E. Snare. She spent many of her early years on the family farm in Michigan before returning to Toledo. She attended Miami University majoring in fine arts. Her creativity became her hallmark whether it was painting, drawing, stenciling, knitting, needlework or quilting. After raising her children, she attended Curry College and became a special education teacher in the Braintree public schools for 15 years. She was a long time parishioner at Epiphany Parish Walpole, St. Pauls Millis and Christ Church Rochdale. She was active in many groups including St Agathas Altar Guild and lead a project to create needlepoint kneelers at Epiphany. In her retirement, she served on the board of the Walpole Scholarship Fund. In addition to her husband Charles, she is survived by her children David of Walpole, Tom and Terri of Spring Island, SC, Jim and Sue of Treasure Island, FL, Anne Lodge and Polly Irish of Everett, WA and Mary and Greg Pratt of Laguna Niguel, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren who each brought her great joy, David and Laura Lodge, Mary and TJ Becker, Susan Lodge, Sarah Lodge, Allison and Ryan Forsman, Jonathan Lodge, Lauren and Henri Floris, Kellie and Joseph Frissora, Melissa Lodge, Samson Irish-Lodge, Carrie Pratt, John Pratt and Joe Pratt and four great-granddaughters Anna Becker, Jillian Forsman, Lavinia and Marigold Floris. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Walpole Scholarship Foundation or the Walpole Public Library, 143 School St. Walpole, MA 02081. An online guestbook is available at www.BelangerFuneralHome.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 22, 2020