Patricia U. Weiner
Patricia U. Weiner (Brown), age 91, passed away at her home in So. Weymouth with family by her side on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Pat was born in Presque Isle, ME raised and educated in Belfast, ME. After marrying her husband, Harold Klingeman, they settled in S. Weymouth where they started a family. She joined Old South Union Church and was an active member for years. Pat started sewing for people and soon gained a reputation of being a highly skilled tailor and dressmaker. She worked on clothing for over 65 years, even had a storefront in Columbian Sq. for a time. In another chapter of her life she proudly worked for WB Mason in Brockton where she did all the billing for the then fledgling company. In 1979 she married Murray. They loved to entertain in the home she was so proud of, especially cooking great food for guests. They enjoyed traveling, to FL but always back uphome to Maine in the summer. Pat is survived by her loving children Scott Klingeman, Lisa K. Sullivan and her husband Paul R. all of So. Weymouth, many nieces and nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by Harold Klingeman and Morris Weiner, her parents Priscilla Ella and Harry W. Brown, and her siblings Harry Brown Jr. and Elizabeth M. Hussey. Pat is the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth. Pat will be laid to rest in Maine at a later date. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Friends of South Shore Hospital at ATTN:Friends of SSH 55 Fogg Rd. Weymouth, MA 02190. Visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
