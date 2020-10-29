1/1
Patrick J. Burton
First Class Petty Officer, Yeoman (YNS1) Patrick Joseph Burton, 29, of Weymouth, suddenly passed away on October 8, 2020, in his home in Bremerton, Wash. He is survived by his wife, Katie Pope-Burton, his father and mother, Joseph and Maureen (Flynn) Burton of Weymouth, his sister, Kathleen Morrison and her husband Timothy and son Oliver of Rockland, his brother, Jonathan Burton and his partner Tova Pitler and daughter Shoshannah of Taunton, his sister, Danielle Margetak and her husband Tom of Calgary, Canada, beloved grandmothers, Virginia Stanton of Weymouth and Edith Ross of Sneedville, Tenn., and his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Also loved by mother-in-law, Lori (Zimperman) (Jim) Watkins of O'Fallon, Ill., father-in-law, Adam (Corrine) Pope of Boerne, Texas, brothers-in-law, Jeremy (Katie) Pope of Leawood, Kan., Taylor (Jodi) Watkins of Wentzville, Mo., and Dylan (Shasta) Watkins of Woodlawn, Tenn., and step-mother-in-law, Laura (Bielicke) Pope of Los Angeles, Calif. He was a loving uncle of 8 to Oliver, Shoshannah, Alexis, Avery, Hunter, Bryce, Raelynn, and Mason. Patrick was a 2006 Sacred Heart School in North Quincy graduate and a proud Eagle of the class of 2010 at Boston College High School. He loved music. He loved his friends and playing the guitar, off roading in his Jeep Wrangler, hunting, fishing, and his dogs, Sammie and Cruzer. Patrick was a proud American and a distinguished submariner with 10 years of service in the United States Navy. He served with honor, courage, and commitment. He was posted in Groton, Conn., and Bremerton, Wash. He proudly served onboard USS California (SSN-781), USS Connecticut (SSN-22), USS Jimmy Carter (SSN-23) and was currently serving aboard the USS Pennsylvania (SSBN-735) Blue. He also served for three years as a staff writer for the Commodore, Submarine Development Squadron 5 (Comsubdevron five). Friends and family are welcome to attend the visiting hours on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, N. Quincy, at 10 a.m. Patrick will be laid to rest in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Patrick's family asks those interested to consider making a donation in Patrick's name in support of Veteran Suicide Prevention through the 22 Project. More information can be found at www.support22project.org. If you are not able to gather with Patrick's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or video message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 29, 2020.
