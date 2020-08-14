1/
Patrick J. Malloy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick J. Malloy, of Quincy, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Born in Lettermore, Connamara CO., Galway, Ireland, he was the son of the late Sean Molloy and Mary (McDonough). Patrick leaves his devoted wife of 50 years, Noreen T. (Coyne) Malloy of Quincy. He was the loving father of Maureen Flynn and her husband Chris of Quincy, Bridget Malloy of Quincy, Patricia Candura and her husband Brandon of Braintree, and Annmarie Malloy of Quincy. Patrick was the brother of Nora Cosgrove and her husband Billy of Weymouth, Ann and Michael of England, Kathleen and Sean of Ireland, and Martin, Mary, and Bridie, all late of Boston. He was the cherished Daideo of Seanpatrick, Brigid and Cullen Flynn, and Maeve and Owen Candura. Patrick was a retired Carpenter with Local 67 in Boston. He was an avid sports fan. The greatest joys in his life came from time spent with friends and family, especially his five grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday from 4-7 p.m., in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Services from the funeral home on Saturday at 9 a.m., prior to the funeral Mass in St. Anns Church, Quincy at 10 oclock. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
09:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anns Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Burial
Blue Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keohane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved