Patrick J. "Paddy" Mawn Sr., 79, died Friday, January 31,2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital, with family by his side. He leaves two sons, Sean M. Mawn and his wife Holly of Northbridge, Danny B. Mawn and his wife Stephanie of Whitinsville; a daughter, Erin Mawn and her fiance Sean Madore of Webster; 6 siblings; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen (Wynn) Mawn in 1994, son, Patrick in 2018, and infant son, Kevin. A son of Michael and Rose Ann Mawn, he was born in Glenfarne, County Leitrim, Ireland, November 26, 1940, and came to Boston in 1959. After he and Kathleen married, they lived in Burlington, then moved to Whitinsville with their family, in 1981. Calling hours are Tuesday, February 4, 5-8 p.m., at Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville. Paddy's funeral Mass will be Wednesday, February 5, at 11 a.m., in Saint Patrick's Church, Cross St., Whitinsville. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the NAC Food Pantry, PO Box 60, Whitinsville, MA 01588. For condolences and directions, please visit www.carrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 3, 2020