Patrick J. Nevins, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family Saturday afternoon, April 13, 2019, he was 88. Born in South Boston, he was the son of the late Helen Lee. Patrick was a Korean War US Army Veteran. He worked for many years in security for General Dymanics, and later for State Street Bank. Patrick was the beloved husband of 65 years of Mary (Lewis) Nevins of Quincy. He was the devoted father of Robert Nevins of Quincy, Brian Nevins and his companion Clare Lindberg of Kingston, Michael Nevins and his wife Susan of Braintree, Amy Gonzales and her husband Michael of Weymouth, and the late Maryellen McElman and her surviving husband Thomas McElman of Hanover. Loving father-in-law of the late Mary Ellen (Fitzgerald) Nevins. Proud Grampy of Kathleen Klimm and her husband Donny of Kingston, B. Patrick Nevins and his wife Jennie of Natick, Meghan Rose, Michaela and Mitchell Nevins of Braintree, Emily and Hannah McElman of Hanover, and Alissa and Leahrose Gonzales of Weymouth. Great-grandfather of Mary Katherine Klimm. Brother in-law of Robert E. Lewis and his wife Jean of Braintree, Dolores Golden of Quincy and her late husband Peter, Mary Ellen Lewis of Quincy and her late husband Deacon Paul, and the late Wilbur "Bibby" Lewis and his wife Ann. Patrick is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and his dear friend Jacqueline Saunders of Plymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 oclock. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Patricks memory may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary