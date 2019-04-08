Patrick J. OCallaghan, of Quincy, died April 4, 2019 originally from Lissycasey, Ennis, County Clare, Ireland. The beloved husband of 59 years to Marie T. (Pierce) OCallaghan of Quincy. Devoted father of Kevin OCallaghan and his wife Joanne of Canton, John OCallaghan and his wife Cindy of Quincy and Neil OCallaghan and his wife Margaret of Hanover. Cherished Papa to John, Brian, Kevin, Emily, Jack and Aiden OCallaghan. Loving brother of Mary Scanlan, Vincent and John OCallaghan and Violet Carrig all of Ireland and the late Margaret O Dea. Patrick is also survived by many nieces and nephews both here and in Ireland. Patrick came over from Ireland in 1956. He met the love of his life Marie at an Irish dance. Together they raised their family in Quincy. Pat loved music, dancing and following the Boston Bruins. He also enjoyed traveling down to Cape Cod. Proud of his Irish heritage, he always enjoyed traveling back to Ireland to visit his family. Patrick had a strong work ethic and retired after 33 years with New England Telephone Company. The cornerstone of his life was his family, they were truly what was most important in his life. He was devoted to all of them and in return they cherished him. He will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, Quincy at 12 p.m. Burial in St. Marys Cemetery, Quincy. Donations in memory of Patrick may be made to St. Marys Church, 115 Crescent St., Quincy, MA 02169. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary