Patrick M. Leahy, age 41, passed away on August 19, 2019. Packy was born in Boston. He was a Weymouth resident for 28 years and resided the last years of his life in Scituate and Hull. Packy would freely tell you his favorite job was his time as a lifeguard at his beloved Nantasket Beach and riding his Ducatti before transitioning to his 883 Harley Sportster. Snowboarding, skateboarding, surfing were his favorite pastimes as well as playing his guitar. Patrick also loved music, especially Bob Marley "Three Little Birds". Patrick professionally worked as an IT sales professional and graduated from UMass-Amherst. Julian Leahy, Packy's loving son from Marblehead, was first and foremost in his life, and was Patrick's most shining accomplishment. Kevin and Theresa Leahy of Naples, Fla., were his devoted parents. Packy was the brother of JR Leahy of Jax Beach, Fla., and Kyle and Meredith Leahy of Napa, Calif., and the uncle of their sons, Colm and Killian Leahy. He also leaves his former wife, Emily Leahy, of Marblehead; and the numerous Leahy and O'Connor aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours for Patrick on Tuesday, August 27, from 4-8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), S. Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday at 9 a.m. for a celebration of life prior to the funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church in Weymouth at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Packy's memory to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, . For online condolences or directions, please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 24, 2019